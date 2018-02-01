The State of
Women In Tech
Women are obtaining STEM degrees, but struggle finding the motivation to join and then stay in the tech industry.
Education
Only 3% of female students would consider a career in technology as their first choice.
Women make up 20% of engineering graduates, yet only 11% percent of practicing engineers are women.
Nearly 40% of women who earn engineering degrees either quit or never enter the profession.
In the tech workspace
Women hold
only 25%
of computing jobs
The median Silicon Valley male makes 61% more than the median Silicon Valley female.
Women make an average of
$ 56,120
while men make:
$ 90,353
Leadership
The industry is male populated
Top barriers
The primary reasons why women are underrepresented in technology, according to 500 interviewed participants worldwide are
Lack of mentors
Lack of female role models in the field
Gender bias in the workplace
Unequal growth opportunities compared to men
Unequal pay for the same skills
Top Tech companies struggle balancing the gender gap
only 7%
women participants in Stack Overlflow Developers survey
only 6%
of user profiles on GitHub are female
only 18%
of women employees in Google hold technical roles.
With this rate of progress, it will take until 2133 to close the gender gap.
11%
Computing occupations held by women have been declining since 1991, and from then to 2018 it dropped by 11%.
56%
of women in technology leave their employers midcareer. This is double the turnover rate of men.
But, Fortune 500 companies with at least 3 female directors have seen their
Return of invested capital increase by at least
Return on sales increase by
Return on equity increase by at least
Luckily, global intiatives are making their move
Women Techmarker
Google's program for women to provide visibility, community, and resources for women in technology.
100
full schoolarships for technical certification courses to women all over the world.
84%
of Girls Who Code alumni said they were likely to pursue a career in technology.
Girls who Code
Building the largest pipline of future female engineers in the United States through learning opportunities, carrer support and community
Hackbright Academy
A 12-week immersive software development program where women learn the skills to become full-time software enginners.
$88k
Median first job salary, one of the highest salaries among schools reported through CIRR.
Helping create better ecosystem for women in tech.
- Adeva
