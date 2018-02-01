The State of
Women In Tech

Women are obtaining STEM degrees, but struggle finding the motivation to join and then stay in the tech industry.

Education
3%

Only 3% of female students would consider a career in technology as their first choice.

20%

Women make up 20% of engineering graduates, yet only 11% percent of practicing engineers are women.

40%

Nearly 40% of women who earn engineering degrees either quit or never enter the profession.

In the tech workspace

Women hold
only 25%
of computing jobs

The median Silicon Valley male makes 61% more than the median Silicon Valley female.

Women make an average of

$ 56,120

while men make:

$ 90,353
Leadership

The industry is male populated

Top barriers

The primary reasons why women are underrepresented in technology, according to 500 interviewed participants worldwide are

48%

Lack of mentors

42%

Lack of female role models in the field

39%

Gender bias in the workplace

36%

Unequal growth opportunities compared to men

35%

Unequal pay for the same skills

Top Tech companies struggle balancing the gender gap

only 7%
women participants in Stack Overlflow Developers survey

only 6%
of user profiles on GitHub are female

only 18%
of women employees in Google hold technical roles.

With this rate of progress, it will take until 2133 to close the gender gap.

11%

Computing occupations held by women have been declining since 1991, and from then to 2018 it dropped by 11%.

56%

of women in technology leave their employers midcareer. This is double the turnover rate of men.

But, Fortune 500 companies with at least 3 female directors have seen their

Return of invested capital increase by at least

66%

Return on sales increase by

42%

Return on equity increase by at least

53%
Luckily, global intiatives are making their move
Women Techmarker

Google's program for women to provide visibility, community, and resources for women in technology.

100

full schoolarships for technical certification courses to women all over the world.

84%

of Girls Who Code alumni said they were likely to pursue a career in technology.

Girls who Code

Building the largest pipline of future female engineers in the United States through learning opportunities, carrer support and community

Hackbright Academy

A 12-week immersive software development program where women learn the skills to become full-time software enginners.

$88k

Median first job salary, one of the highest salaries among schools reported through CIRR.

Helping create better ecosystem for women in tech.

- Adeva

